Hawks nab seven suspects for allegedly defrauding US company of R8 million

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) have arrested seven suspects for allegedly defrauding a US-based entity of 500,000 USD (R8 million) in an email scam.

According to Brigadier Thandi Mbambo, the suspects’ arrest emanates from an extensive investigation relating to business email compromise fraud scam allegations where approximately 500,000 USD (R8 million) was swindled from a United States of America-based entity in April 2020 and thereafter transferred into different South African bank accounts.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, a multi-disciplinary approach driven operation that was simultaneously coordinated at several premises around Johannesburg by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation in Johannesburg and Tactical Operations Management Section resulted in the arrest of seven suspects – four men and three women.

The suspects aged between 25 and 42 were detained for questioning and subsequently charged.

Seven suspects are expected to appear in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday on charges of fraud and money laundering.

National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lieutenant General (Dr/Adv) Godfrey Lebeya commended the work of the multi-disciplinary team.

“Organised Criminal groups should know that law enforcement agencies are collaborating on an international level to dismantle criminal networks,” he said.

In a separate incident, a 34-year-old man was arrested at his residence in Melville following an investment fraud and theft investigation against him.

It is alleged that Dunn lured complainants to buy shares at Anglo American, Khumba Iron Ore and Wesizwe worth over a R1 million between December 2016 and January 2018, said the South African Police Service (SAPS).

“Further investigation revealed that Dunn did not own shares at the above institutions, however, he allegedly fraudulently created certificates as proof of dividends to his clients,” said the SAPS in a statement.

Approximately R40 million was allegedly deposited into Dunn’s bank account by potential shareholders