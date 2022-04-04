3 suspects arrested, one shot dead after foiled post office robbery

Citizen Reporter

Three suspects were arrested and one fatally wounded on Monday during a foiled robbery at a Free State post office.

Police nabbed the suspects after receiving a tip-off about a planned armed robbery at the Ventersburg Post Office.

After receiving the information, police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said a joint operation was then launched to foil the robbery.

ALSO READ: KZN hostages: Victims released as manhunt for suspects launched

The operation involved the Hawks, crime intelligence, tactical response team and South African Police Service (Saps) members from Ventersburg.

“The Saps members were ready for the planned armed robbery and when it was committed, the suspects were confronted.

“The suspects tried to run away with cash but three were arrested and one was fatally shot at the scene,” Thakeng said in a statement.

Thakeng said police seized two pistols with ammunition and cash after they were abandoned by the robbers.

“A white sedan Datsun Nissan Go was seized and preliminary investigation revealed that it was stolen during December 2021 at Navalsig in Bloemfontein.

“The false number plates of Northern Cape were found on the stolen vehicle.”

The three suspects were expected to appear in the Ventersburg Magistrate’s Court soon.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

NOW READ: Taxi owner from KZN assassinated