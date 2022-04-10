JMPD cops nabbed for allegedly dealing in ammunition

Citizen Reporter

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) arrested two of their own after finding an official with 5 400 rounds of rifle ammunition in his possession.

A case of theft and illegal dealing has been opened by the police following the arrest of the two JMPD officials, who were allegedly in cahoots with a member of the public.

The suspects were arrested on Friday, after police received a tip-off.

The arrest was led by the department’s internal affairs unit, after receiving a tip-off from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), who had been conducting ammunition operations following arresting a member of the public at a shooting range in Randfontein.

5400 rounds of JMPD rifle ammunition has been seized. https://t.co/2DymXANxs8— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) April 9, 2022

After the man was arrested, he outed one of the JMPD official who he was working with.

“The JMPD official further pointed out the second official who is the alleged supplier of the ammunition,” read the statement.

According to the JMPD statement, the second official was arrested near The Glen Mall in Oakdene. He was found in possession of 5400 JMPD ammunition.

All three suspects have reportedly been detained at Moffatview police station.

While a docket has been opened, the JMPD has also launch an internal investigation as the department’s resources were used in the commission of a crime.

The suspects are expected to appear in Booysens Magistrate’s Court on 11 April.

