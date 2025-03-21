Two more suspects linked to more than 30 hijackings on N3 arrested

This brings to four the number of people arrested, including two police officers.

Gauteng police have arrested two more suspects linked to more than 30 hijackings on the N3, specifically between Villiers and the De Hoek toll gate.

This brings to four the number of people arrested, including two police members .

On Thursday, police officers from Gauteng crime intelligence, the provincial investigative unit, highway patrol and Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) arrested two SA Police Service (Saps) members linked to the blue light robberies.

Arrests

During the operation, law enforcement seized a number of items linked to the hijackings, including two unlicensed firearms with ammunition, a military-grade signal jammer, Saps insignia and uniforms, blue lights and sirens fitted to the suspects’ vehicle, and false registration numbers.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the suspects used a dangerous and deceptive method to target unsuspecting motorists by posing as police officers.

“The law enforcement agencies continue to make strides in cracking down on the blue light robbers who target unsuspecting motorists using the highway.

“On 20 March 2025, the team operationalised information which revealed the involvement of the two police officers, who were then summoned to the police station and interviewed. Information from the interview led the police to two more civilian suspects who were found in possession of three firearms and signal-jamming devices,” Nevhuhulwi said.

Hijackings

Nevhuhulwi said all four suspects, including the police officers, were further linked to two cases of truck hijacking and carjacking in Kempton Park.

Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni welcomed the arrests and commended the team for their commitment to ensuring that those who break the law are brought to book.

“It is disheartening to see those who are expected to enforce and uphold the law being the ones who work together with the criminals to terrorise our communities. This arrest should send a strong message to those few rotten apples in the service that the arm of the law is long and we will surely catch up with them.”

Motorists have been urged to be especially vigilant when travelling on the R23 between Heidelberg and Balfour, where hijacking incidents have increased, particularly between 6pm and 10pm.

Police said investigations are continuing.

