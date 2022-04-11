Sipho Mabena
Premium Journalist
2 minute read
11 Apr 2022
6:12 pm
Crime

Rapist, murderer faces trial after six years on the run, thanks to Facebook

Sipho Mabena

Family never stopped searching for the killer, using social media to draw attention to the cold case. 

British national Christine Robinson was raped and murdered on her Limpopo game farm-PHOTO: Twitter
Zimbabwean national Andrea Imbayarwo, wanted for the brutal rape and murder of a British woman in July 2014, evaded justice for six years until he was nabbed after posting his picture on Facebook on his birthday. The 32-year-old suspect, who used the alias Andrew Ndlovu at the time, and was also known as ‘Andrea Druza, allegedly raped and murdered retired teacher Christine Robinson on her Limpopo game farm before fleeing to Zimbabwe. Her dead body was found in a pool of blood in her Northam farm. Imbayarwo, originally from Gweru in central Zimbabwe, had returned to South Africa several times...