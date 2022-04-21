Limpopo police activate 72-hour plan to hunt suspects after farmer and wife burnt to death in home

Faizel Patel

A 74-year-old farmer and his wife have died after their farmhouse was allegedly set on fire during a house robbery on their farm at Levubu outside Thohoyandou on Wednesday.

It is believed that a passer-by noticed two strangers wandering on the premises and were about to leave with the farmer’s vehicle.

However, the suspects were disturbed and fled the scene on foot, leaving the vehicle full of properties belonging to the farmer behind.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said officers were informed of the incident and reportedly found the farm house on fire, with farmer and his wife still inside

“The victims were burned beyond recognition. Preliminary Police investigations revealed that the farmer and wife were allegedly accosted by suspects who ransacked the farmhouse and took several items including firearms and loaded them into the family vehicle. They apparently then set the house alight before leaving.”

Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo Lieutenant Thembi Hadebe has ordered a 72 hour Activation Plan to hunt down the suspects following the gruesome attack.

“A Task Team comprising detectives from Provincial, District and Station levels has already been assembled to track down the killers. We, therefore, call on community members with information to come forward and assist the Police in the investigations of this horrendous crime,” said Lieutenant General Hadebe.

Police have opened cases of two counts of murder, house robbery and arson and have urged anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the police.

Earlier this month, a 69-year-old man was wounded and his 65-year-old wife stabbed to death at their farm in Klipheuwel north of Cape Town, in the Western Cape.

Police were able to apprehend a 34-year-old suspect after responding to the incident.

The couple had been identified as Frans and Ingrid Koch.

ALSO READ: Farm murders ‘still high’ in SA, now in own category