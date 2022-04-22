Suspect killed and three others arrested following shootout with police

Kgomotso Phooko

One suspect sustained a fatal gunshot wound while three other suspects were arrested after a shootout with the police for hijacking.

The suspects are also believed to be linked to other incidents.

According to the Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, the alleged hijackers were arrested on Thursday evening at Verena.

It is reported that three firearms and a hijacked vehicle were recovered by the Tactical Response Team (TRT).

The suspects are believed to be aged between 23 and 45.

The incident of the hijack occurred on the same day around 20h30 at Vosman where a group of armed men accosted a family who was in a grey VW Polo 6.

“The male driver, his wife and child were held at gunpoint,” said Manamela.

The man was kept in the boot of the car while his wife and child were dropped kilometres away from the scene of the crime.

The authorities were alerted by a tracker company as well as TRT who immediately jumped on the suspect’s trail.

Manamela said the some of the suspects were in a white Opel Corsa used the R544 Road in Hertzog near Verena.

The suspects Opel Corsa Photo: Mpumalanga saps

This is where the TRT accosted the suspects and a shootout ensued one of the suspects was fatally shot while two were transported to the hospital to treat the gunshot wound they sustained.

Only one suspect came out unharmed.

“The hijacked VW Polo was also recovered with the Opel Corsa confiscated as well as three pistols seized from the possession of the suspects, who were charged for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition,” Manamela added.

Police have linked the suspects to several incidents including a car hijacking where a civilian at Siyabuswa was attacked in March 2022.

They are also linked to two police attacks which happened at Witbank in February and Kwamhlanga earlier this month.

Manamela says the charge sheet would be added as investigations continue and they will appear in court soon.

