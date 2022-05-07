Another suspect arrested for alleged involvement in Lenasia kidnappings and extortion

Citizen Reporter

The Anti-Kidnapping Task Team has arrested yet another suspect in Lenasia for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping and extortion case.

According to a source who spoke to The Citizen, the individual is believed to be related to the current Lenasia Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairman.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the suspect was arrested on Friday night after a warrant of arrest was issued against him.

“The suspect is alleged to have been involved in the R25 million extortion and intimidation case which emanated from the kidnapping of a Lenasia businessman who was later rescued by the Anti-Kidnapping Task Team in Johannesburg South earlier this year.”

“Eight other suspects, Thabani Tsotetsi, Kenny Langa, Nelson Khosa, Ahmed Ibrahim Illias, Faizal Charloos, Sadiyah Charloos, Ahmed Kazi and Sadiyah Rasool have remained in custody since their initial arrest in March this year.” said Netshiunda.

ALSO READ: Police identify Ennerdale house linked to Lenasia kidnapping suspects

Netshiunda said the ninth suspect will appear before the Randburg magistrates court on Monday on charges of kidnapping, extortion and intimidation among other charges.

Last month, police made a major breakthrough in the case surrounding the spate of kidnappings in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg.

Officers identified a house in Ennerdale, linked to the arrested kidnapping suspects from Lenasia.

The discovery of the house marked another breakthrough for the crime intelligence anti-kidnapping unit, with more witnesses now providing information to the police, which could lead to incriminating evidence.

As law enforcement officials crack down on kidnapping syndicates, authorities also arrested the brother of kidnapping mastermind Faizal Charloos in relation to the spate of kidnappings plaguing the suburb and other areas in the south of Johannesburg.

Officials also pounced on wanted suspect Irfaan Adamjee (known as “Muffins”), but he managed to escape after a high-speed car chase through Lenasia.

Kidnappings have come under the spotlight in South Africa with authorities clamping down on syndicates involved in kidnappings for ransom.

Most of the kidnapped victims are business owners, seemingly seen by criminals as a means to making a quick buck.

ALSO READ: Four-year-old girl reunited with family after kidnapping ordeal