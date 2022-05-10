Police launch manhunt in North West after 5 ‘dangerous’ prisoners escape from custody

Citizen Reporter

North West police in Zeerust have launched a manhunt for five awaiting trial prisoners who escaped from custody at the weekend.

The escapees, who are presumed to be dangerous, allegedly overpowered a police officer at Zeerust police station holding cells at about 10:30 on Sunday.

The group of men then took the cell key from the officer and managed to escape, according to a police statement.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone on Tuesday said the escapees faced charges of house robbery, rape, attempted murder, business robbery and aggravated robbery, among others.

The detainees are Joshua Sibanda, 39, Amogelang Motsiane, 36, Tshepiso kwenampe, 22, Bengu Hlanganane, 31, and Enoch Lebeloane, 46.

Mokgwabone urged the public not to attempt to re-arrest the escapees in case they see them, as they were presumed to be dangerous.

He said the public should call the nearest police station if they had any leads.

“Alternatively, the investigating officer Captain Basimane Molefe can be contacted on 076 510 8285. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via MySAPS App or by calling Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

