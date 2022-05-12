Police activate 72-hour plan to arrest gunman who shot, killed four people in Gqeberha

Citizen Reporter

Eastern Cape police have launched a manhunt for four suspects who allegedly shot and killed four people in Bethelsdorp, Gqeberha in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene ordered the activation of a 72-hour mobilisation plan to trace, track and arrest the four male murder suspects.

According to police, nine people were sitting in a garage together with others at a Bethelsdorp house when two cars came and stopped at the gate, just after midnight on 12 May 2022.

ALSO READ: Escapes from police custody highest in Limpopo

The four unidentified gunmen, who were masked, entered the gate and allegedly separated the group of people. Thereafter they started shooting at the nine people.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said five people were wounded in the shooting.

“Four people, ages unknown, died at the scene whilst five also aged between 29 and 31 were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation. Four cases of murder and five of attempted murder have been registered. No arrest has been made at this stage,” Kinana said in a statement.

The police appealed to anyone who might have information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

NOW READ: Matric fraud: Durban man arrested for forging medical school admission points