Limpopo police launch manhunt for woman, abducted in broad daylight

Citizen Reporter

Limpopo police are searching for two suspects who were seen shoving a 31-year-old woman into the boot of a motor vehicle and driving off.

The incident took place on Monday in the Kgaphamadi village under Hlogolou policing area outside Groblersdal.

Woman abducted

Neighbours reported seeing two unidentified men grab 31-year-old Refiloe Malope and forcefully shoved her into the boot of a white Toyota sedan.

The suspects then headed towards Motsephiri.

“The information at our disposal is that the victim was allegedly approached by one of the suspects under the pretext that he was looking for assistance as his vehicle was having a breakdown in the village,” said Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe.

But when Malope and the man arrived at the car, the second suspect suddenly emerged and the two men forcibly shoved the woman into the boot of the car.

Manhunt launched

The neighbours, on hearing the Malope’s frantic screams called the police and a search operation for the woman was immediately launched.

Police are urging community members to assist in tracking down the suspects and also help them find the woman.

“The motive behind this incident is unknown at this stage and we make an appeal to anyone with information to contact Detective Sergeant Amos Thekupi on 082-775-5462 or toll-free 086-001-0111 or may use MySAPSApp.”

Callers may opt to remain anonymous and any information received will be regarded as confidential.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

