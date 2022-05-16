Suspects arrested on their way to commit a robbery

Citizen Reporter

Integrated forces of Operation OKae Molao arrested suspects on Saturday after receiving a tip-off about a gang that was on it way to commit a business robbery in Johannesburg.

The operation led by Gauteng Provincial Commissioner General Elias Mawela clamps down on crime in Gauteng to maintain law and order.

Members of Crime Intelligence received information about suspects who were about to commit a robbery at a chain store in Johannesburg.

Police intercepted the suspects in Hillbrow after spotting two cars that matched the description they were given.

“Upon searching the occupants of both vehicles, it was discovered they were armed with different kinds of pistols and live rounds of ammunition,” said the police.

Four suspects aged between 31 and 44 were found in possession of three unlicensed firearms, ammunition and suspected stolen vehicles.

They face charges of conspiracy to commit business robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Suspects arrested in Soweto

In a separate incident on Saturday, police arrested three undocumented foreign nationals in Soweto.

Members of the Highway Patrol, acting on a tip-off, stopped a car with the three suspects alleged to be behind cross pavement robberies in Gauteng and neighbouring provinces.

The suspects failed to stop the car which led to a high-speed chase with the police. The suspects were eventually cornered at Chris Hani road in Diepkloof.

The suspects were found in possession of an AK-47 rifle with 16 rounds of ammunition and were in a vehicle reportedly hijacked in Primrose, Ekurhuleni.

Operation Okae Molao arrests

The operation arrested over 1,970 suspects for various crimes across Gauteng, with 25 of the suspects arrested for drinking and driving in Hillbrow and 28 in other districts of the province.

Over 200 of these suspects were on the run for different crimes.

Some of the suspects have already pleaded guilty and were released before their court appearances at different Magistrate’s Courts from Monday.

