889 suspects arrested for various offences in Limpopo

A total of 889 suspects were arrested for various offences, such as hijacking, stock theft, and the unlawful possession of firearms and drugs, in Limpopo between 15 and 24 May.

Other suspects were arrested for crimes including murder, robberies, assault, rape and other sexual offences and arson.

Following joint operations conducted across the province, there were a total of 890 fines issued for the contravention of the Road Traffic Act, while 24 shebeens were shut down.

Various offences

On 20 May, police officials arrested five suspects aged between 25 and 62.

Two suspects were arrested for possession of alleged stolen property, bribery and contravention of the Immigration Act in Polokwane.

“The suspects were stopped on the corner of Dahl and Excelcia Streets, driving in a white Toyota Avanza. Upon a search, police recovered a TV set, groceries and clothes which were hidden inside the vehicle,” Limpopo police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi said in a statement.

An additional charge of bribery was added, after one of the suspects allegedly offered officials R2,000 in cash for their release.

Later that day around 1pm, a 62-year-old man was arrested after police found him in possession of an unlicensed hunting rifle with an empty magazine at his house in Shushumela village, Segorong section, under the Tubatse policing area.

During the same operation, two suspects were arrested for hijacking. The VW Polo GTI was recovered along the R37 next to Riba Cross travelling towards Polokwane with two occupants inside.

Stock theft

This comes after a 46-year-old suspect was arrested on 18 May by members of the Limpopo Highway Patrol for stock theft at Dindela village outside Hlogotlou.

During the arrest, one stolen goat was found loaded in his vehicle.

“The members swept several hotspots and in total, the operations saw the seizure of nine firearms, dagga and drugs including crystal meth and nyaope, while a large number of counterfeit cigarettes, two stolen/hijacked vehicles, liquor and dangerous weapons including knives were seized,” Seabi concluded.

Compiled by Lethabo Malatsi

