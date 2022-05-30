Police nab bogus cops responsible for hijackings around Gauteng

Citizen Reporter

A gang of bogus policemen allegedly responsible for hijackings and armed robberies around Gauteng was arrested in Lanseria, northwest of Johannesburg, police said on Monday.

According to a police statement, the five suspects between the ages of 26 and 36 were found with unlicensed firearms, ammunition and police uniforms.

“Members of Crime Intelligence gathered information about suspects that wait at a petrol station to prey on unsuspecting motorists and subsequently hijack and rob them at gun point,” reads the statement.

It said that information on the planned hijacking that was to happen on Sunday night was shared with the operatives.

“A team comprising members from Saps Tactical Response Team, Gauteng Crime Intelligence, West Rand Flying Squad, Tracker Connect, Vision Tactical, Guardmax Security, and BCI Security came together to intercept the suspects.

“As the team was keeping a close observation, they spotted a blue Mazda that matched the description of the suspects’ vehicle and followed it until it stopped at the petrol station in Lanseria.

“Upon searching the five occupants and the car, police found two unlicensed firearms (a shotgun and pistol), ammunition, and police uniform. Suspects were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of the suspected stolen property, impersonating police officers, and conspiracy to commit a crime.”

The suspects are expected to appear before Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Gauteng emerged as the province with the most carjackings between October and December last year as announced by Police Minister Bheki Cele earlier this year.

Provincial Commissioner of the police in Gauteng Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has praised the collaboration between the police and private security companies through the Eyes and Ears project as they continue to squeeze the space for criminals.