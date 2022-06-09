Three blue light robbers killed, one arrested in shootout with police

Faizel Patel

Three suspected blue light robbers were killed in a shootout with police and private security companies in Sandton, north of Johannesburg.

A fourth suspect was arrested during the incident on Wednesday.

Members from Crime Intelligence have been following information about suspects that are committing hijackings and armed robberies in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg, at times using vehicles fitted with blue lights.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said the information was given to a team consisting of the Gauteng Highway Patrol Unit, Gauteng Traffic Police, and Vision Tactical among other private security companies.

“The team was on the lookout for suspects when they spotted a Ford Figo hatchback, with four occupants, travelling in Bramley. Members attempted to stop the vehicle but the suspects responded by shooting at the members while speeding off. A shootout and a high-speed chase ensued.”

Masondo said the suspects’ car lost control and crashed into the wall at Marlboro Drive.

“All the suspects jumped out of the car and the shootout continued. Three of the suspects were fatally wounded and one was arrested on the scene. Police recovered three unlicensed firearms with ammunition and blue LED flashlight. It was established that the vehicle driven by the suspects was hijacked in Bramley earlier this month.”

ALSO READ: Man charged with possession of signal jammer, SAPS and Metro police uniforms

Meanwhile, seven alleged kidnappers have been arrested and a businessman who was allegedly snatched from his business premises in Pretoria has been rescued.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the businessman was abducted on Saturday.

“The investigating team operationalised intelligence information on Tuesday and arrested one foreign national along the N12 route towards Potchefstroom. The suspect was found in possession of bank cards and a driver’s licence which belonged to another victim who was reported kidnapped in Gugulethu, Western Cape, in 2021.”

The seven suspects are expected to appear before the Pretoria Central Magistrate’s Court on Friday to face charges of kidnapping and extortion.

ALSO READ: Police nab bogus cops responsible for hijackings around Gauteng