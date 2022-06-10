Four people, including two pupils, injured in Eldorado Park shooting

Citizen Reporter

Four people, including two pupils, were injured by stray bullets when men randomly fired gunshots in Eldorado Park on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said three men arrived in a silver-grey sedan and fired random shots next to a block of flats in Eldorado Park.

Police are searching for suspects.

Three of the victims, including the two pupils, were taken to a nearby hospital. They are in a serious but stable condition.

The fourth victim sustained minor injuries.

It is believed that the pupils, aged 18 and 19, were on their way home from school when they were hit by the bullets.

Masondo said one of the bullets went through the window of a nearby flat and injured a 26-year-old woman.

The motive for the shooting is not known at this stage.

Masondo said police are appealing to anyone who might have information about the shooting to contact the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Brits shooting

Police have also launched a manhunt after a shooting in Oukasie, outside Brits, on Wednesday.

“It is alleged that community members were on their way to attend a meeting at Oukasie Community Hall when shots were fired,” said police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh.

A 30-year-old woman was killed in the shooting, while five other people, between the ages of 12 and 46, were injured.