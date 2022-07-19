Manhunt for suspects involved in CIT robbery in Soweto

Citizen Reporter

Gauteng police are searching for suspects who were allegedly involved in a cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery in Soweto on Tuesday.

The incident took place at the corner of Tema and Nicolas streets in Orlando East, at around 11am.

This comes after three security guards were driving from Bara Mall headed towards Orlando East when they were allegedly accosted by an unknown number of suspects who brought their vehicle to a standstill.

According to the police statement, the guards were robbed of their firearms and the suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

One of the victims, believed to be the driver, sustained a head injury after he was allegedly hit with the butt of a firearm by the suspects.

“Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects is urged to contact the nearest police or call our crime stop number 08600 10111. Alternatively they can tip-off the police anonymously through MySAPS App,” police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda wrote in a statement.

Man arrested for dealing in explosives

This comes after a 47-year-old man was charged with dealing in commercial explosives believed to be linked to a series of CIT heists and ATM bombings in the Eastern Cape on 9 June.

His arrest emanates from an intelligence-driven operation where two successful test purchases of the explosives were done.

Cash-in-transit robbery

In an unrelated incident, police in KwaZulu-Natal arrested two people in connection with the bombing of a cash-in-transit vehicle and robbing guards of their firearms along the R103 in Estcourt.

It is understood that three security officers travelling in an armoured vehicle were ambushed by eight men, who opened fire on three guards inside the cash van.

The suspects tried to blow open the vehicle but couldn’t access the money, and a small amount of money was damaged due to the explosion.

They took the guards’ firearms before fleeing the scene. Two guards were injured in the attack.

