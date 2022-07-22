One killed, two wounded in Lenasia shooting

Faizel Patel

One person has been shot dead and another wounded in another shooting in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg.

Police say they received a complaint of a shooting at Nirvana Drive, Lenasia Extension 9, opposite the Rietfontein Fire Station on Thursday.

It is believed that the victims were driving back from work, when a white Toyota Quest, with an unknown registration number, forced them off the road.

Robbery: Nirvana Drive Lenasia JHB. Victims forced off the road and shot. They were traveling from the Devland business. Their vehicle overturned. 22-year-old passed away at the scene. Three other victims shot and wounded, one critical. pic.twitter.com/mL8QUdkZ0O — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) July 21, 2022

Lenasia Saps spokesperson, Bafana Ndimande, says the driver lost control and the car overturned.

“Two unknown males from a Toyota Quest approached and started shooting at the victims. Upon arrival police officers found three unidentified males who sustained gunshot wounds on upper bodies. The paramedics were summoned to the crime scene and certified one victim dead. The other two were taken to hospital for treatment.”

Ndimande said the pathologists transferred the deceased to the Government Mortuary.

“The motive for murder and attempted murder is unknown at this stage. Police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder, and we appeal to the community to assist us with the information that may lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.”

This is the second shooting in the suburb.

Last week, four people were also killed at an informal settlement in Lenasia.

Gauteng Police Commissioner, Elias Mawela, confirmed that two more were wounded in the shooting at Thembelihle informal settlement.

Preliminary investigations revealed the victims were shot dead whilst sitting around a fire.

“Two died in a corner, another person died by a street, the fourth body we are told is in another block. We don’t know how it happened, whether that person was part of this group,” Mawela said.

Police say investigations are underway to establish the motive for the shootings and no arrests have been made.