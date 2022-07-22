Sangoma and crew nabbed for digging up Tshwane graves for muti

Citizen Reporter

A sangoma and two other men have been arrested for digging up graves allegedly in search of bones for muti.

According the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) on Friday, TMPD regional members received a complaint from security guards who were working the night shift at a graveyard about people digging up graves.

“The officers responded swiftly and rushed to the graveyard. Upon arrival they found three people inside the grave busy digging. When the three suspects were questioned, they could not account for what they were doing and where they got the permission to dig up the graves,” said the TMPD.

Among the three suspects was a Sangoma.

“They were allegedly looking for dead people’s bones for muti purposes. The suspects tried to offer a bribe of R1,500.”

They were arrested for violation of graveyard regulations, malicious damage to property and bribery.

In a separate incident, two suspects – one who is the boyfriend of the deceased and the other a self-proclaimed sangoma – were arrested for the murder of a 44-year old woman who had been reported missing.

A relative of the deceased had reported her missing on 03 October 2020 and an immediate search was activated by the police.

“It is alleged that at the time of her disappearance, the deceased went outside her house responding to a telephone call from the 39-year old boyfriend. This would be the last time the deceased was seen,” said Brigadier Mathapelo Peters.

The preliminary investigation found that the last person possibly in contact with the deceased was the boyfriend telephonically.

This led to the arrest of the suspect.

Further investigation led police to Dubai informal settlement where the remains of the missing woman were found. The burnt body was mutilated with no hands and no feet.

A second suspect who is a self-proclaimed sangoma was also arrested for his suspected involvement in the murder.

The motive for the killing was said to be muti-related.