Hawks raid two businesses dealing in counterfeit car parts

The Hawks seized counterfeit car parts worth R150 000 during a raid at two Gauteng businesses in Kempton Park and Midrand.

Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase said the raid followed a meticulous investigation into the allegations of dealing in counterfeit vehicle parts.

The fake parts were passed off as genuine Ford and Volkswagen products.

“A test purchase of the products to secure successful search warrants for each of the business premises, was executed. Furthermore, during the search, large quantities of vehicle parts and accessories bearing the Ford brand and logo were found from each of the two business premises.

“The goods worth a combined value of R150, 000 were seized and transported to the designated counterfeit goods depot pending the finalisation of the criminal and civil cases against the suspects,” Nkwalase said.

He said two suspects aged 33 and 40 will be served with J175 summons to appear in court on charges of contravention of the Counterfeit Goods Act, which prohibits possession or dealing in counterfeit goods.

In April, fake car parts bearing the NSK logo were seized at a warehouse in Tulisa Park, Johannesburg.

Police arrested two people after an investigation into counterfeit vehicle spares sold to motorists under the guise of genuine NSK products.

The arrests came after The Hawks’ Intellectual Property Rights Section from Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team, together with Tactical Operations Management Section (TOMS) and brand protector experts from Spoor and Fisher Attorney executed a search and seizure operation.

