Five foreign nationals nabbed for kidnapping

Faizel Patel

At least five foreign nationals have been arrested for the alleged kidnapping of their fellow countryman.

It is understood the group were handcuffed in Devon near Sedibeng.

Police say the team that has been established to crack kidnapping cases was alerted about a man who was kidnapped on 13 July and instituted an investigation.

ALSO READ: Cape Town businessman Ismail Rajah rescued after 111 day kidnapping ordeal

Spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says police conducted a successful operation to rescue the kidnapped man.

“On the night of 23 July, a suspect was arrested in Leandra, Gauteng, for allegedly demanding a ransom. Further investigations led the police to an address in Devon where three suspects were arrested after they were found guarding the victim. The trio was immediately detained, and the 25-year-old victim was rescued unharmed.”

Five Ethiopian nationals arrested for kidnapping. The victim was rescued by police in Devon near Sedibeng. Police seized a vehicle, eight cellphones and two firearms. pic.twitter.com/AZ9s5eBiSU— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) July 24, 2022

Netshiunda says officers continued with the investigation leading to more arrests.

“Further intelligence pointed the team to other premises in Leandra where another suspect was arrested. He was found in possession of a firearm, multiple cellphones as well as sim cards.”

“A search at the first suspect’s rented premises in Leandra resulted in the discovery of a firearm with live ammunition as well as a number of cellphones and multiple sim cards,” Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda added that the five suspects, aged between 35 and 50 years of age, will appear in court soon on charges of kidnapping, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition as well as extortion.

The anti-kidnapping task teams have had a number of successes in recent months.

Last month, Cape Town businessman Ismail Rajah was rescued after 111 days of being held for ransom by his kidnappers.

The 69-year-old was rescued during an intelligence-driven operation.

Rajah was snatched in March outside his office, Good Hope Construction in Parow, and bundled into an Audi Q7 by men armed with AK-47s.

He is the founding CEO of the company, which has close ties to the community through its sponsorship of a cricket club in Cravenby, as well as his son’s love of motorsport.

ALSO READ: Hillary Gardee: Case postponed as another magistrate takes charge