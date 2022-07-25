Police breakthrough: Katlehong tavern shooting arrest

Faizel Patel

Gauteng Police have made a breakthrough and arrested one suspect in connection with the deadly Katlehong tavern shooting that took place on 8 July.

A group of gunmen had entered the Mputlane Inn tavern and randomly opened fire at patrons, killing two and wounding four others.

56-Year-old James Dlamini and 29-year-old Sibusiso Hlatswayo, who lived a few meters away from the tavern, succumb to their gunshot wounds.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Sello, said the suspect was arrested on Friday.

“At this stage, no further information can be revealed as the investigation is still ongoing, but we can confirm that there is one person arrested in connection to the murder case in Katlehong, and the suspect is expected to appear before Palm Ridge Court on 25 July 2022.”

Member of the Mayoral Committee for Community Safety, Lethlogonolo Moseki called for justice to be served following the arrest of the suspect allegedly involved in the shooting.

“We applaud the police for the swift arrest of the suspected shooter in the Katlehong Tavern shooting. It doesn’t matter if he is a member of the EMPD; if the individual is guilty, justice must be served.

“The suspect will not receive any pity or special treatment from the side of the city. We will be observing the developments of this case with a close eye,” said Moseki.

The Katlehong shooting is one of several deadly attacks at various taverns across the country.

In incidents earlier this month, 16 people were killed and seven injured in Soweto, while four were killed and eight wounded in Pietermaritzburg.

Then, five people were shot dead in two separate incidents in Thembelihle informal settlement, and six others died in an armed robbery in Alexandra.

Last week, police spokesperson Colonel Nqobile Gwala confirmed four suspects had been arrested in connection with the Samkelisiwe Tavern shooting in Pietermaritzburg.

Professor Jaco Barkhuizen, head of the department of criminology at the University of Limpopo, said after the first bloody weekend, one would have expected visible policing in tavern areas.

