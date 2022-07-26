R250k reward for info on the murder of Collins Chabane mayor Moses Maluleke

Faizel Patel

Limpopo police are offering a reward of up to R250 000 for any information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspects responsible for the murder of the Mayor of Collins Chabane Local Municipality, Moses Maluleke.

The 56-year-old was gunned down in his home in Saselamani Village on Thursday night.

His 18-year-old son was also shot and wounded.

It is understood Maluleke and his son were approached by three unknown suspects who demanded money from the father and son.

“When the pair could not comply with the suspects’ instructions, they were allegedly shot at by the trio,” said police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe.

Mathe said Maluleke died from his wounds on the scene while his son was rushed to hospital, where he is still receiving treatment.

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, who visited the scene on the night of the shooting, immediately assembled a task team led by a senior officer to probe the incident.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said intensive investigations are currently underway.

“Anyone with valuable information that can lead to the arrest and subsequent conviction of these perpetrators may contact the investigating team; Brigadier (Dr) Mabasa on 082 469 0739, Lieutenant Colonel Ndou on 082 807 2666, Lieutenant Colonel Boshomane 079 894 5501 and Sergeant Khosa on 073 616 9888. Alternatively they contact crime stop on 08600 10111 or MySAPSApp, or they can also report to their nearest police station.”

Mojapelo says callers may opt to remain anonymous and any information received will be treated with strict confidentiality.

On Monday, Pretoria News reported that devastated villagers and those close to Maluleke believe his murder to be a politically motivated assassination, because of his strict leadership style and locking down of dodgy tenders.

Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha, meanwhile, urged law enforcement agencies to do everything in their power to bring to book those who killed Maluleke.

