Manhunt launched after suspects shoot couple in Mpumalanga

Lethabo Malatsi

Police in Mpumalanga have launched a manhunt for three suspects who shot a couple at their home in Edinburgh Trust, outside Thulamahashe, on Tuesday night.

One of the victims, identified as Phindani Mzimba, died upon arrival at the hospital. His wife is fighting for her life after being admitted to hospital shortly after the shooting.

The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage.

Phindani, 49, was a field ranger at Timbavati Game Lodge in Limpopo and police say this will form part of the investigation.

Shooting incident

The shooting occurred after a group of armed men entered the couple’s house at about 7pm asking for water as they said their vehicle had a problem.

While the victim’s child was assisting them, the men accosted Mzimba, who was busy in his car, and allegedly shot him several times.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, Mzimba’s wife was also shot after witnessing her husband’s shooting.

Suspects fled

The three suspects fled the scene in a white VW Polo without taking anything in the house, the statement read.

Mohlala said the matter was then reported to the police at Mhala and a case of murder was opened with an additional charge of attempted murder.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela described the shooting as a barbaric act.

She said the suspects should be hunted down and be brought to book.

Mpumalanga police are urging people who may have information to assist them in apprehending the suspects to call Detective Sergeant Collen Nyalungu on 076 936 7222 or call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.

