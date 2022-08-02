Lunga Simelane
3 minute read
2 Aug 2022
5:30 am
Crime

‘As it gets late, people stop buying’: Tavern shootings hard for patrons and owners

Lunga Simelane

Soweto tavern owner says business is down as people are living in fear.

Police at the scene of a shooting at Emazulwini tavern in Soweto that killed at least 15 people. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Another senseless mass tavern shooting has again left South Africans in fear. At least 39 people were gunned down in three different tavern shootings leaving up to 21 dead and 18 injured in July. Mandla Zulu from Vosloorus, a tavern patron, said he does not feel safe anymore. “It’s scary when you think of going to a public space like a tavern to enjoy with your friends, then finding yourself being shot at and killed.” Zulu said the tavern was not only a place to get drunk, it was also a space to have peace of mind. “We mingle with...

Read more on these topics