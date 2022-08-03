More JMPD officials deployed to Alexandra following shootings

Citizen Reporter

The MMC for Safety and Security in Johannesburg David Tembe says the city has deployed 64 more Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers in Alexandra following a number shootings in the area.

The 64 officials will join 90 JMPD officials who have already been deployed in the area, said Tembe.

“We’re also doing what we call 22 points, which means at any given time, we’ll have 22 roadside checks in Alex. We’ll upgrade it to 44 points so that wherever you go, you must see JMPD officers and the police,” Tembe told eNCA on Tuesday.

“Our job is crime prevention, we don’t have to wait for something to happen so that we respond. It’s not only the deployment of the police, there are no lights in Alex. We’re working together with other MMCs to ensure we put these things in place.”

Alexandra made headlines last month after five people, including Alex FM music manager and presenter Joshua Mbatha, were shot and killed in separate incidents.

The chairperson of Alex FM Isaac Mangena said the 32-year-old, who’s affectionately known as DJ Jorontinah, was fatally shot while walking home from the station with two of his colleagues.

They were stopped by about three gunmen at 7th Selborne, who took their phones and shoes, before shooting Mbatha in the chest.

Mbatha succumbed to his wounds at Masakhane Clinic in Alexandra, around 9pm.

Four more people were fatally shot and five wounded in different areas in Alexandra last month.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said police had opened five cases of murder, five of attempted murder and armed robberies.

“Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that could help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspects, to please call the nearest police station or crime stop on 08600 10111 or by giving a tip-off on the MySAPS app. All information received will be treated as strictly confidential.”