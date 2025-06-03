Alex residents ‘tried to hold city power officials hostage’, now power restored with R2k catch

City Power said payments should only be made through authorised electricity vendors, not to individuals, and should go toward purchasing electricity units.

River Park community members forcefully ask City Power employee to reconnect them after he disconnected them during the cut-off operation in Alexandra in Johannesburg, 29 May 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

Electricity supply has been restored to the River Park community in Alexandra following a five-day disconnection that began after residents allegedly attempted to hold City Power officials hostage during a routine meter inspection operation.

The utility company announced on Tuesday that power would be switched back on, but residents must now pay R2 000 per household toward electricity purchases as part of the reconnection process — a significantly reduced amount compared to standard reconnection fees.

Attack on city power officials leads to area-wide disconnection

The crisis began on Thursday, 29 May 2025, when City Power teams conducting scheduled meter audits and disconnection operations in the River Park area encountered violent resistance from residents.

“The safety of our staff was severely compromised, with incidents of intimidation, road blockades, and attempts to hold our personnel hostage, forcing City Power to act decisively by cutting off supply to prevent further risk,” said City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava.

The utility responded by disconnecting electricity to the entire area as a safety measure, leaving the community without power for five days while negotiations took place with community leaders and the local ward councillor.

City Power gives Alexandra residents conditional power restoration

Following meetings with community representatives, City Power agreed to restore the electricity supply effective Tuesday, 3 June 2025.

However, the restoration comes with strict conditions and ongoing enforcement measures.

“While we condemn the unlawful behaviour witnessed during the operation, we acknowledge the importance of constructive dialogue and have resolved to give law-abiding residents a fair opportunity to engage,” Mashava stated.

The utility will immediately resume meter auditing operations once power is restored, with teams conducting comprehensive inspections to identify households that have tampered with or illegally bypassed their electricity meters.

These operations will proceed under law enforcement protection to ensure worker safety.

Reduced service fees offered

In what appears to be a compromise measure, City Power is requiring previously disconnected customers to pay only R2 000 per household toward electricity purchases rather than full reconnection fees.

Isaac Mangena, the utility’s General Manager, emphasised that this amount represents a significant concession.

According to Mangena, the R2,000 charge “is not a penalty or reconnection fee, but rather a minimum charge to begin recovering outstanding service costs”.

He noted that standard reconnection costs far exceed this amount, with single-phase meters typically costing more than R14 000 per household to reconnect and three-phase meters used by businesses and backroom rental accommodations costing more than R30 000.

The utility stressed that payments should only be made through authorised electricity vendors, not to individuals, and should go toward purchasing electricity units.

Free electricity program available

For residents unable to afford electricity payments, City Power is promoting its Expanded Social Package (ESP), which provides free basic electricity to qualifying households.

According to the utility, the programme currently serves more than 10 000 customers and aims to assist vulnerable residents through free electricity provision and waiver of the R200 surcharge.

Eligibility for the ESP extends to senior citizens, unemployed persons, women and children, child-headed households, and persons with disabilities who earn less than R7,503.01 monthly.

However, applicants must have fully functioning meters to qualify for the program.

Those seeking to apply for free electricity must bring their South African Identity Document, City of Johannesburg rates and taxes account, three months of bank statements, proof of residence, and their City Power account or meter number to municipal offices.

Zero tolerance warning

City Power maintains a firm stance against electricity theft and meter tampering, with Mangena warning that the utility will continue working with law enforcement and local leadership to ensure compliance.

The company has issued a clear ultimatum regarding future interference with operations.

“Should our teams encounter violence again this week, we will resolve to switching the lights off again and suspend our services in the area,” the utility warned through Mangena’s statement.

The company emphasised that paying for electricity services remains the only way to ensure a continued and reliable supply, urging residents to allow utility teams to perform their duties without interference.

