PICS: Hawks seize cocaine en route to Cape Town worth more than R400 million

Citizen Reporter

The Hawks have arrested three men who were in possession of a large consignment of cocaine with an estimated value of more than R400 million.

The Hawks, working with Crime Intelligence and the Western Cape Traffic Police, on Thursday followed up on information about a truck, suspected to be transporting drugs.

The Hawks arrested three men on Thursday with a consignment of cocaine worth R400 million. Picture: supplied



Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said an operation was then organised on the N1 freeway, and the truck was spotted at Winelands Engen garage travelling towards Cape Town.

“The vehicle was intercepted and a search was conducted wherein a large quantity of drugs were found hidden in false wooden boards at the back of the truck,” Hani said in a statement on Friday.

A large number of drugs were found hidden in false wooden boards at the back of the truck. Picture: Supplied.

The arrested three suspects – aged 39, 42 and 47 – were expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrates’ Court on Monday, for first their appearance.

NOW READ: At least 20 people arrested following operation by SAPS in Kagiso