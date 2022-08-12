Six-year-old boy accidentally kills five-year-old sister while playing with gun

Kgomotso Phooko

A five-year-old girl died after being accidentally shot by her six-year-old brother on Thursday in Bethelsdorp, Eastern Cape.

The Bethelsdorp police had initially opened a case of defeating the ends of justice when the girl was in the hospital. A case of culpable homicide was added after she passed away.

Siblings playing with gun

According to Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Priscilla Naidu, around 1pm in the afternoon on Thursday, officers arrived at the scene of the shooting in Extension 31.

Naidu said it is suspected that the three children, two six-year-old boys and the girl, were playing with a firearm in a room of a house when a gunshot went off.

“It is further alleged that one of the six-year-old boys accidentally shot his five-year-old sister in the head with a .38 revolver,” she said.

ALSO READ: Six-year-old boy allegedly murdered by mother’s ex-boyfriend in act of revenge

The girl was rushed to a hospital and was in a critical condition when she arrived.

Naidu said when police arrived, officers could not find the firearm and suspect it was removed. This led to them opening a case of defeating the ends of justice.

Naidu said arrests are imminent.

ALSO READ: LISTEN: ‘We are struggling to even sleep’: Eight-year-old boy ‘shoots’ friend in Atteridgeville