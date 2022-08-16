Manhunt launched for escaped detainees who overpowered police in North West

Kgomotso Phooko

Police in Wolmaransstad, North West, have launched a manhunt after two dangerous awaiting trial detainees escaped police custody on Saturday.

Gomolemo Chacha, 24 and Ditshebi Eric Molaetsi, 28, together with six other awaiting trial detainees reportedly overpowered police and made a run for it.

“The escapees escaped together with six other awaiting trial detainees after overpowering a police officer at Wolmaransstad police station holding cells at about 4:20pm on Saturday, 13 August 2022,” said North West police spokesperson, Colonel Adéle Myburgh.

The six other detainees were re-arrested between Saturday and Sunday. Chacha and Molaetsi are still on the run.

The pair, along with the re-arrested detainees are facing charges of armed robbery, murder, burglary and domestic violence.

“Members of the community are urged not to approach the escapees if seen, but to rather call the nearest police station, as the escapees are considered to be dangerous,” said Myburgh.

Anyone with information should call Captain Constance Magongwa on 060 ‪970 9358, or you can send anonymous tip-offs on MySAPS App or through the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.

Four prisoners escaped at Rooigrond prison

In March, Department of Correctional Services (DCS), working with the South African Police Services (SAPS), launched a manhunt following the escape of four convicts.

The four escapees also considered to be dangerous, escaped from the Rooigrond Correctional Facility near Mahikeng in North West.

At the time, police were still investigating circumstances surrounding their escape.

The escapees

Zacharia Francisco Nyalimate (Mozambican) convicted for house breaking and murder. He is serving 27 years.

Alfred Gwambe (Mozambican) convicted for house breaking, theft, position of a stolen vehicle. He is serving 65 years.

Siyabonga Sithole (South African) convicted for rape, theft and house breaking and serving a life sentence

Edward Madiba (South African) convicted for robbery, possession of firearm and serving 15 years.

