72-year-old woman nabbed for possession of drugs and bank cards

Citizen Reporter

The South African Police Service’s Anti-Gang Unit in the Free State have has arrested an elderly woman for possession of drugs and bank cards in Matlakeng, Zastron.

According to Sgt Mahlomola Kareli, on Monday 15 August 2022 at about 9am, members of the Anti-Gang Unit were on crime prevention patrol duties in Matlakeng when they received information about a woman selling drugs.

“Information led members to Dinotshing and upon arrival they searched the house and found Mandrax and Chrystal Meth with a street value of about R60,000. Members continued the search and found more than 70 identity documents, a drivers’ licence, 3 passports, 56 bank cards and an undisclosed amount of money,” said Kareli.

The 72-year-old woman was arrested for dealing in drugs, Contravention of the National Credit Act 34 of 2005 and the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA).

She will make her first appearance in the Zastron Magistrates’ Court soon.

Picture: SA Police Service

Last month, a 72-year-old woman and her two sons were arrested in connection with hijacking and murder of an off-duty traffic officer, Thabo Mashego, aged 35, at Saselani near Bushbuckridge.

According to a police report, members from Visible Policing in Bushbuckridge received information regarding a suspicious vehicle parked behind a certain house. The car was further covered with a white cloth.

The information led members to a house in Angincourt outside Bushbuckridge where upon arrival, they found an elderly woman as well as the vehicle.

At first, the elderly woman refused any knowledge of the vehicle, however, members discovered that the vehicle was the VW Polo which was reportedly hijacked during the incident which took the life of the traffic officer.

The elderly woman and two of her sons were arrested for possession of suspected stolen vehicle.

Last December, a swift response by members of the Western Cape Provincial Extortion Task Team led to the arrest of a 70-year-old suspect for the possession of mandrax tablets.

According to Captain Frederick Van Wyk, the members had reacted to a tip off given by members of the public about drugs at a premises in NY21 Gugulethu.

“After the members obtain permission to search the premises, they found 1218 mandrax tablets and an undisclosed amount of cash hidden in the kitchen and bedroom. The estimated street value of the drugs is about R74,000,” said Van Wyk.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde