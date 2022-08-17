Police investigating after 9-year-old child killed in Midrand shooting

Faizel Patel

Police are searching for two suspects after a nine-year-old boy was killed and his mother left for dead in Midrand.

It is understood the mother had just picked up her children from school not too far from where the shooting happened on Tuesday when they were approached by two men.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo, says the motive for the shooting is unknown, and cases of murder and attempted murder have been opened.

“The 41-year-old mother and her nine-year-old son were taken to a medical care centre after sustaining gunshot wounds. The son succumbed to injuries while the mother remains in a critical condition. The 13-year-old girl escaped unharmed.”

Shooting outside the Turkish Mosque in Midrand, JHB. Woman shot and injured. 9-year-old shot dead. Motive unclear. pic.twitter.com/pFZPWcnsuA— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) August 16, 2022

Masondo has urged anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation to call the nearest police station.

Skeletal remains found

In a separate incident, a 24-year-old man was arrested after human skeletal remains were discovered in the bushes at Nkanini Trust near Masoyi outside White River.

According to the report, children from an initiation school were in the bushes collecting wood when they made the grim discovery.

On arrival at the scene, police also found some clothes believed to be that of the victim during the discovery.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala says a preliminary investigation in the investigation field revealed the skeletal remains could be that of the 15-year-old girl who vanished without a trace.

“The family believes it is her as they identified the dress that was found at the scene.”

“The 24-year-old male suspect has since been charged for murder as well as defeating the ends of justice. He is due to appear at the Masoyi Periodical Court on Wednesday, 17 August 2022, facing the said charges,” Mohlala said.

Mohlala said police could not rule out the possibility of adding more charges against the suspect as the investigation proceeds.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Saps in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has hailed the breakthrough made by the members of the police however the General has vehemently condemned the acts of violence against defenceless women.

