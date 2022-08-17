Stephen Tau
17 Aug 2022
4:25 pm
Crime

VBS whistleblower still fears for life after four years in hiding

Whistleblowers say when deciding to speak out about crime, one must be prepared to give up nearly everything.

VBS Mutual Bank. Picture: Twitter
As seen recently with cases such as that of Babita Deokaran, blowing the whistle on crime may be one of the most dangerous things one could do in South Africa. While some are not afraid to come out in the open and call out corrupt activity, this is not always an option for others. Speaking to The Citizen, one of the whistleblowers who spoke out against the VBS bank scandal in Limpopo, said life has never been the same for him or his loved ones since he decided to speak up four years ago. He said he and his colleagues...

