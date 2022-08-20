Drunk woman arrested after crashing into JMPD car

Citizen Reporter

A woman was arrested after she crashed her car into a Joburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) patrol vehicle in Midrand on Friday afternoon.

The woman was reportedly drunk.

The accident occurred while the JMPD officer was busy with a patrol on the N1 highway.

“On Friday afternoon, 19 August 2022, a JMPD freeway officer was conducting static patrols on the N1 north at the New Road offramp in Midrand when a female motorist driving a maroon Mazda hatchback crashed into a fully marked patrol vehicle,” said JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla.

The woman’s car after she crashed into the JMPD patrol vehicle. Photo: Twitter/JMPD

After suspecting that the woman was drunk, officers breathalysed her.

“Her breathalyser reading was 0.94mg/l which is over the legal limit of 0.24mg/l,” Fihla said.

The woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless and negligent driving.

1x motorists arrested by #JMPD Freeway officers for DUI & Reck & Neg Driving at the N1 N & New Rd, Midrand, this is after she crashed into a patrol vehicle. Her breathalyser reading was 0.94mg/l which is over the legal limit of 0.24mg/l.



‼DONT DRINK & DRIVE‼#JoburgRoadSafety pic.twitter.com/kWq25ESvtH— Jo'burg Metro Police Department – JMPD (@JoburgMPD) August 20, 2022

Drunk driving arrests

The woman’s arrest comes days after MMC for public safety David Tembe and JMPD acting chief Thulani Khanyile released a report detailing the department’s performance for the first six months of the year.

It revealed that 1,844 people were arrested for drunk driving by the JMPD during that period.

The Johannesburg CBD, Soweto, Lenasia and Fourways were identified as hotspots for drunk driving arrests.

