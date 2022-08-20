Drunk woman arrested after crashing into JMPD car

A woman was arrested after she crashed her car into a Joburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) patrol vehicle in Midrand on Friday afternoon.
The woman was reportedly drunk.
The accident occurred while the JMPD officer was busy with a patrol on the N1 highway.
“On Friday afternoon, 19 August 2022, a JMPD freeway officer was conducting static patrols on the N1 north at the New Road offramp in Midrand when a female motorist driving a maroon Mazda hatchback crashed into a fully marked patrol vehicle,” said JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla.
After suspecting that the woman was drunk, officers breathalysed her.
“Her breathalyser reading was 0.94mg/l which is over the legal limit of 0.24mg/l,” Fihla said.
The woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless and negligent driving.
Drunk driving arrests
The woman’s arrest comes days after MMC for public safety David Tembe and JMPD acting chief Thulani Khanyile released a report detailing the department’s performance for the first six months of the year.
It revealed that 1,844 people were arrested for drunk driving by the JMPD during that period.
The Johannesburg CBD, Soweto, Lenasia and Fourways were identified as hotspots for drunk driving arrests.
