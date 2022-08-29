Hawks bust suspect for smuggling cocaine worth R2.2 million

Citizen Reporter

The Hawks have arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly smuggling cocaine worth approximately R2.2 million through the border, from Botswana to South Africa.

Cocaine smuggling

The suspect was nabbed on Sunday, by the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team in Mahikeng, North West at the Swartkopfontein Port of Entry.

“The multi-disciplinary team was conducting cross-border operations on Sunday. Resultantly, the suspect was arrested after a taxi traveling from Botswana to South Africa was searched and three bags of cocaine were allegedly found hidden in false compartments of his two backpacks,” said Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso in a statement.

The Hawks on Sunday arrested a 45-year-old suspect for allegedly smuggling cocaine worth approximately R2.2 million at the Swartkopfontein Port of Entry. Picture: Supplied.

Rikhotso said the suspect would be charged with Contravention of the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act 140 of 1992.

The man was expected to make his first appearance in the Lehurutshe Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Picture: Supplied.

Sars customs seizes crystal meth at OR Tambo

Meanwhile, Crystal meth weighing 785kg – with a street value of R236 million, was intercepted by the South African Revenue Services (Sars).

Sars, on Sunday, said customs officers seized the cargo that was destined for Australia.

The tax collector said the consignment was declared as multi-purpose anti-slip mat.

“After this success, the South African Police Service’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks) was informed about the detection and seizure, and the goods were handed over to them for further investigation,” it said.

Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter commended customs officers for stopping the despatch of the drugs.

“I want to send a clear warning to the criminal syndicates that are using our ports of entry or exit to commit this type of crime, that our officers are alert and working very hard to stamp out such criminality. The excellent cooperation with other law enforcement agencies at these ports is enabling all of us to deal a deadly blow to these illegal activities,” he said.

This was the second bust in two weeks after a brick of cocaine was confiscated at the airport.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe. Additional reporting by Faizel Patel

