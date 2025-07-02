Four police officers in court after most of R900k seized during raid goes missing

Cops allegedly pocketed cash from a foreign exchange raid, booking only part of R900k seized. They’ve now appeared in court.

Four police officers and two civilians were arrested and appeared in court after hundreds of thousands of rands were allegedly stolen during a raid, with only a small portion of the money booked as evidence.

Captain Letlhogonolo Andrew Molatlhegi (59), Warrant Officer Mabutho Masina (46), Constable Mpho Irvyn Netshivhera (30), Constable Nhlamulo Matsilela (30), Simon Mapusi Rakuba (47) and Lebogang Tseto (41) appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The police officers, attached to the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation in Gauteng and Gauteng provincial Saps, and civilians were arrested on Monday.

Police officers arrested over missing R900k

They are facing charges of theft, possession of suspected stolen money, extortion, and corruption.

Police arrested the suspects following a raid on a Johannesburg shop on the afternoon of 30 June 2025. The shop owner received a call from one of his employees, who informed him that police officers were at his shop.

The shop owner allegedly instructed his employee to ask the police to wait until he could arrive at the shop. However, the phone call between the shop owner and his employee was suddenly disconnected.

ALSO READ: Ten more SANDF members arrested in Hawks officer murder case

By the time the shop owner arrived, officers had already closed the store. After that, he went to the Johannesburg Central Police Station and was told that his staff had been taken into custody for violating Section 9 of the Currency Act, Act 9 of 1933.

Police also arrested the employee he had been speaking to, accusing him of interfering with their duties.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo said the police officers and two civilians were arrested because the shop owner reported to the Hawks that the officers took R900 000 from his shop during the raid.

Only $60k and R130k booked in a evidence

“Upon following up on the information, the Hawks discovered that only $60 000 and R130 000 was booked into the Saps register as the amount recovered by the police instead of booking the amount of R900 000,” Mbambo said.

“It is further alleged that the suspect who was at the shop to exchange the money also tried to entice the police officials with R60 000.”

Mbambo confirmed that the R60 000 used to try bribe the police officers was also booked at the Saps register.

ALSO READ: Gauteng police station commander arrested for alleged fraud and theft

Following up on the information, the Hawks went to Newtown and found the police officers in multiple vehicles.

“The Hawks searched the vehicles, and upon searching, one of the vehicles was found with a substantial amount of cash. As a result, the four police officials and two civilians were arrested on the scene,” Mbambo said.

Case postponed

The court postponed the case against Captain Molatlhegi, Warrant Officer Masina, Constable Netshivhera, Constable Matsilela, along with Rakuba and Tseto, to 4 July 2025 for further investigation. The accused were remanded in custody.

Meanwhile, six other suspects charged with contravening Section 9 of the Currency Act will also appear in court, although prosecutors have since withdrawn those charges.

The Acting National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lieutenant General Siphosihle Nkosi, said the Hawks remain committed to fighting corruption, even within the ranks of law enforcement.

“No one is above the law. The arrest of these officers is a clear demonstration that we will act decisively and without fear or favour to protect the integrity of the criminal justice system and restore public trust in the Saps,” Nkosi said.

NOW READ: Counterfeit Gucci and Louis Vuitton: Another massive confiscation in Durban