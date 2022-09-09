Another suspect nabbed in connection with spate of kidnappings

Faizel Patel

Police have arrested a man suspected to be behind the recent spate of kidnappings, hijackings and theft of motor vehicles in the south of Johannesburg.

It is believed the suspect also has links to Mozambican kidnapping kingpin Faizel Charloos.

The man was handcuffed on Thursday night by a multi-disciplinary team of members of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Crime Intelligence, Ekurhuleni Tactical Response Team, Gauteng Province Organised Crime, private security companies and other authorities.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda told The Citizen the suspect was arrested at a house in Bassonia, Johannesburg.

“During his arrest police found two unlicensed firearms and an assortment of live ammunition for various caliber firearms. The suspect will appear in court soon.”

The National Anti-Kidnapping unit said that they are making significant inroads in finding the alleged masterminds and hailed the investigation collaboration and prosecution team for their meticulous work.

According to a source close to the investigation, who spoke to The Citizen on the condition of anonymity, the arrested suspect is allegedly linked to Charloos who was arrested in March 2022, when police visited four properties.

“At the first address in Lawley, they found and rescued the victim, seized an unlicensed 9mm firearm and arrested three people. At a second address, in Lenasia, officers arrested three more people.”

“One of them was a 43-year-old Mozambican national believed to be the mastermind behind a number of kidnapping cases in Gauteng,” the source said.

The suspect is expected to join 13 others who are facing charges of kidnapping, extortion, money laundering, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, as well as possession of a hijacked vehicles.

Police confirmed that the investigations are ongoing and more arrests are expected.

