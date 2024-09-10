Attack on Amapanyaza won’t be tolerated, says committee [VIDEO]

The committee reiterated that attacks on law enforcement officials will not be tolerated.

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety has condemned the assault of Crime Prevention Wardens, also referred to as “Amapanyaza”, by community members in Reiger Park, Ekurhuleni.

The committee on Tuesday called on Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Provincial Police Commissioner

Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni to take swift action against those involved.

This follows a video shared on social media, where Crime Prevention Wardens dressed in full uniform, could be seen being assaulted by community members.

In the video, wardens appear to be attempting to stop a street fight when they are then attacked.



“This unjustifiable attack on law enforcement officials who serve to protect communities is not only a crime against individuals involved but also a direct assault to the rule of law and undermines the safety and security of all citizens,” said the community safety committee in a statement.

‘Assault on the rule of law’

The committee said it stands firmly in support of Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens who risk their lives daily to maintain peace and order in the province.

It described the attack as “unjustifiable” and “a direct assault on the rule of law.”



Additionally, it called on members of the public to assist the investigation by providing any information that could assist in ensuring that those responsible for this reprehensible act are swiftly brought to justice.



The committee reiterated its stance on law enforcement attacks.

“This incident serves as a reminder that attack on those who protect us cannot and will not be tolerated.”

Gauteng wardens faced an attack in Reiger Park, Boksburg. pic.twitter.com/XX2j9kJ1Qe September 9, 2024

ALSO READ: Concerns about Amapanyaza alleged brutality in communities [VIDEO]

Amapanyaza capabilities questioned

This incident raised concerns about the capabilities of Amapanyaza.

Some on social media questioned how Amapanyaza wardens would be able to protect the public if they couldn’t protect themselves first.

While the Amapanyaza crew received training from the South African National Defence Force (Sandf) earlier this year, they remain unarmed.

This has resulted in the call to have them armed to protect themselves and the public from crime and similar attacks.

“Weren’t Amapanyaza taught how to skop n donder back at that SANDF Military Base boot camp Cde Chairman Premier Panyaza Lesufi shipped them off to the other month?,” questioned Vusi Sambo on X.

“The verbally trained Amapanyaza were beaten so badly,” said another X user.

“When the police act accordingly certain ‘experts’ will be writing think pieces asking whether the excessive force used was necessary.

It looks like the Wardens are trying to stop a fight & that idiot just attacked a law official..unprovoked. I hope he was arrested,” another user commented on the video.

This people must be found and taught a listen that You Don't Attack an Officer. Attacking an officer should come with a very hash punishment! @Lesufi @JoburgMPD @SAPoliceService https://t.co/5zJB32dMts — M.O (@Mosupi_1) September 9, 2024

Mo a re safe, what kind of police is this? @Lesufi https://t.co/BrnXFd4EPI — 👍🏿 Tshepo 🇿🇦 (@moneyhungeron) September 9, 2024

The whole police ministry must go and find those responsible and make them an example, we can’t afford to be a country that doesn’t respect the law enforcement, this is out of line and those responsibility should be dealt with decisively… September 9, 2024