Concerns about Amapanyaza brutality in communities

The DA in Gauteng says crime has gone up in Gauteng since the crime wardens were hired.

New crime prevention wardens took part in a parade at Tsakane Stadium, in Ekurhuleni, in June 2023. Picture: Michel Bega

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s Crime Prevention Wardens, also known as the Amapanyaza, are accused of abusing their powers, beating a woman, and instilling fear in communities.

This comes after the video that has gone viral on social media showing a group of Crime Prevention Wardens surrounding and assaulting a woman.

Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Gauteng Provincial Legislature Crezane Bosch said the party vehemently denounces this flagrant abuse of power by the wardens and insists on a thorough investigation into the matter.

‘Being violent against the community’

“It is unacceptable that the Crime Prevention Wardens, entrusted with the vital task of ensuring the safety and security of Gauteng residents, are being violent against the people they must protect,” said Bosch.

Bosch said there were several reports where the Crime Wardens have been fingered in law-breaking incidents.

“This is one of many incidents reported about the wardens misusing their powers, which should be denounced, and they must be held to account,” she said.

The DA has consistently flagged the lack of training of these wardens and reported that rather than enforcing the law, many of them were causing panic and wreaking havoc.

Crime increased in Gauteng

During a recent Community Safety Committee meeting in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, the DA raised a crucial question regarding the impact of the Crime Prevention Wardens on fighting crime in Gauteng.

“Unfortunately, there was no clear answer. This led us to examine the crime statistics, and we found that since the crime wardens were hired on 1 May 2023, crime has increased,” she said.

Currently, Gauteng ranks number one in the country in crime categories such as community-reported serious crimes, contact crime, rape, robbery, and others.

“A DA government would reduce crime by implementing a programme similar to the one in the Western Cape called the LEAP programme to increase police presence. Unlike the Amapanyaza, those working under this programme are properly trained and do not abuse the power bestowed upon them,” Bosch said.

Lesufi had announced that some of the crime wardens would be retrained as Gauteng traffic wardens. The wardens were part of the jobs bonanza, Nasi Ispani. It was not clear how long the programme would last.

“We will monitor this issue to ensure that the Crime Prevention Wardens implicated in assaulting a woman and many other unlawful and criminal activities are held accountable. The law must take its course against anyone who breaks it,” Bosch said.

The Citizen had reached out to the premier’s office for comment on various issues relating to the Crime Wardens. This story will be updated when the comment is received.