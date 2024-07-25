Bribe-takers: Police sergeant and constable arrested for releasing suspect in Limpopo

Constable Ledwaba and Sergeant Sekopana arrested after letting go of a suspect handed over by the community in return for money.

On Tuesday, Constable Thabang Brian Ledwaba and Sergeant Rapi Prince Sekopana were subsequently arrested in Mahwelereng, Limpopo.

This came after the two suspects “voluntarily” surrendered themselves to the police after the Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit took charge of the investigation that implicated them.

The two accused allegedly took a bribe from an arrested suspect to release him.

Money for freedom

Reports claim, the two accused responded to a complaint, where a male suspect was apprehended by the community members in Ga – Molekane village over suspicions of possessing stolen property.

“The suspect was handed over to the officers, who then proceeded to transport him,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

Colonel Ledwaba said the suspect allegedly contacted his sister to arrange money for the officers in exchange for his release. The money was required and delivered to the N11 public road outside the village.

“After receiving the money, the suspect was promised to be released along the N11 road. However, he was later reported to have been dropped off at Mahwelereng Mall in Moshate crossing by the officers.”

Community members apprehended the suspect again and escorted him to the Mahwelereng police station.

Court proceedings

“A police Sergeant and Constable made their appearance before the Mahwelereng Magistrate’s Court on charges of corruption and defeating the administration of justice following their arrests on the same day in the morning,” said Colonel Ledwaba.

The two suspects were stationed at the South African Police Service (Saps) Mahwelereng police station, where both were granted bail of R1000,00. The case has been postponed to 22 August 2024. Police investigations are still underway.

“This arrest underscores the principle that nobody is above the law, and those engaged in misconduct within the Saps will be permanently removed from the organisation,” said Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe.

Colonel Ledwaba said the provincial commissioner “has expressed deep concern over the incident and urges the public to maintain their support for law enforcement efforts in combating crime across the province, emphasizing the importance of community collaboration regardless of prevailing circumstances”.