‘Turn around and walk away’: Zizi Kodwa’s state witness warning

The former minister is accused of receiving R1.6 million in bribes.

Former Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa and former EOH boss Jehan Mackay at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The corruption case against former Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa has been postponed to next month.

Kodwa appeared briefly in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court alongside his former EOH Group senior executive, Jehan MacKay on Tuesday.

The former minister and his co-accused are facing schedule 5 offences under the Criminal Procedure Act.

The pair, who are out R30 000 bail, were charged with contravention of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act as well as contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

State witnesses list

During the short proceedings, Kodwa’s legal representative, Advocate Zola Majavu, confirmed that the defence received the list of witnesses who will testify in the trial from the state.

The presiding officer postponed the matter to 21 August for further consultations and instructions.

“Both your bail is extended, same conditions apply as before.

“From the submissions made, the list of six names of state witnesses will then bring the bail condition of no contact in operation. Please refrain from making contact with those witnesses.

“If for whatever reason they come across your path, please avoid them or turn around and walk away for the time being under the circumstances,” the the magistrate said to the accused.

interlocutory applications

Speaking to the media outside the court, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane refrained from providing the details on Majavu’s request for more information from the state.

“We are not in a position to divulge the contents of his request. It becomes confidential between the NPA and the accused person.

“What we can indicate, as the NPA, is that it’s important for all these interlocutory applications to be dealt with and finalised before we can move to the trial stage,” she said.

Mjonondwane warned that there might be delays should the accused decide to make representations to the NPA.

“We anticipate that should they decide on that position to submit representations, there will be further delays.

“Unfortunately, it’s their right so the NPA will entertain their interlocutory applications as in when we receive them.”

It was previously heard in court that Kodwa and Mackay intend to plead not guilty during trial.

Mackay ‘bribes’ to Kodwa

It is alleged that Mackay paid bribes to Kodwa amounting to R1.6 million between April 2015 to February 2018.

The money was used to buy a “luxury” SUV and for “luxury” accommodation.

The payments to Kodwa were reportedly for his intervention in government procurement processes to benefit Mackay, EOH, and Tactical Software Systems (TSS), which allegedly resulted in an R360 million tender being cancelled.

The former minister previously told the State Capture Commission, which was chaired by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, that he received a R1 million loan from Mackay – whom he met in 2013 and became friends with – and used R890 000 to buy a Jeep vehicle for himself.

At the time, Kodwa conceded that payments were indeed made into his account by Mackay when he was facing financial difficulties.

He denied that the payments were in exchange for political gains for the African National Congress (ANC) or to influence any tenders.

Last month, Kodwa was sworn in as a member of Parliament (MP), a move that has sparked criticism from opposition parties.

According to the ANC, Kodwa will leave Parliament if found guilty and convicted.