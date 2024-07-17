Western Cape couple accused of using nine-year-old daughter to commit R13 million fraud

The parents are accused of channeling funds using an account they opened in their daughter's name when she was nine.

A couple has been arrested in the Western Cape on charges of fraud, theft and money laundering.

The Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crimes unit in Bellville worked with the Swellendam detectives to secure the arrest on 16 July.

The 46-year-old woman was released on R1000 bail, while the 47-year-old man was released on a warning as he was already out on bail on an unrelated charge.

Account opened when daughter was nine

The couple allegedly opened an account in their nine-year-old daughter’s name when the father was a senior manager at an agricultural cooperative.

The father is believed to have used the account to redirect funds. He allegedly changed the account details of a supplier on the company accounting system and allegedly replaced them with his daughter’s account details.

From the account opened in the minor’s name, the funds were allegedly then transferred to various other accounts belonging to the couple.

“Information gathered revealed that several transfers were made from 24 December 2010 to 22 July 2022 to the total amount of R13 797 069.73,” confirmed Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi.

The accused appeared in the Swellendam Magistrate’s Court on 16 July. They have applied for legal aid and have had their matter postponed to 12 August 2024.

Farm manager found guilty of fraud

In a similar, yet unrelated incident, a Mpumalanga man was found guilty of fraud worth R4.4 million.

Kenneth Chiloane was a farm manager in Hazyview and while overseeing a fleet of specialised vehicles submitted and accepted payment for fraudulent invoices.

Chiloane denied the accusation, but the Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crimes Court found him guilty on all 20 counts of fraud. He will be back in court on 13 September for pre-sentencing reports, with his sentencing to follow.