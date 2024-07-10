Hazyview farm manager found guilty of fraud worth R4.4m

The convicted fraudster was accused of submitting invoices to a client that stated bank details other than that of his employer.

The fraud was committed in 2012. Picture: iStock

A farm manager has been found guilty on twenty counts of fraud in the Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

Kenneth Keletso Chiloane was arrested for crimes committed in 2012, which totalled a monetary value of R4.4 million.

He will be back in court on 13 September for pre-sentencing reports, with his sentencing to follow.

Diverting payments to different account

The convicted fraudster was the manager of a farm in Hazyview where he had the responsibility to oversee the company’s yellow fleet equipment.

The term ‘yellow fleet’ refers to large tippers, diggers and trucks that carry yellow body markings.

In dealing with a client, Chiloane submitted fraudulent invoices relating to the fleet, which the client duly paid.

“However, the bank account was that of a corporate entity named Sesi Waka Trading CC, owned by the accused and caused an actual loss of over R4.4 million,” confirmed Mpumalanga NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.

Accused denied crimes

A police investigation led to Chiloane’s arrest, where after he pleaded not guilty.

Senior state prosecutor advocate Henry Nxumalo used witnesses to convince the court of all material aspects of the case, dismantling the accused’s version of events.

He was subsequently found guilty of all 20 counts of fraud.

Eskom employee facing fraud charge

Elsewhere in Mpumalanga, two people appeared in the Hendrina Magistrate’s Court on charges of theft and fraud.

An internal Eskom investigation revealed that an employee allegedly falsified documents and used company resources for personal gain, reports Highvelder.

The pair are accused of colluding to gain as much as R667 500 between January and April 2023 by removing five valve stems from the Hendrina Power Station.

They have been released on R30 000 bail each and will appear in the Middleburg Regional Court on 29 July.