Eighty-three people killed between 5 -11 September in the Western Cape, stats reveal

Siphumelele Khumalo

Police Minister Bheki Cele on Thursday gave an update on crime matters in the Western Cape, revealing that between 5 – 11 September 2022, 83 people were murdered in the province.

In the media briefing, it was also highlighted that the Western Cape province recorded the lowest murder percentage increase of 0.2% compared to other provinces in the latest SAPS National Crime Statistics released in August.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), the majority of the murders took place in and around the Cape Town Metropole and Cape flats. Arguments, robberies and gang violence remain the top causative factors for these deaths.

Arrests:

“From the 1st of April to 11 September 2022 the courts have handed down 21 life sentences, to perpetrators of murder and rape. A total of 118 people were convicted on serious crimes such as; 27 people convicted of murder, 84 rape, 2 attempted rape, 2 for robbery with aggravating circumstances and the remainder were convicted on charges of kidnapping, attempted murder and assault GBH,” said SAPS.

The above-mentioned individuals are collectively serving 1,401 years of imprisonment.

Drugs:

In recent months, police have seized crystal meth, cocaine and heroine including R33 million rand worth of mandrax in recent months.

Kidnapping:

According to SAPS, police are investigating 32 cases of kidnapping since 1 March to September 2022. A total of 15 kidnapping suspects have been arrested in this time frame, which also includes the court appearance of five suspects who appeared at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 12 September 2022. The five-member gang appeared on charges of conspiracy to commit a kidnapping and other charges related to the failed kidnapping of a business women of Chinese nationality.

Firearms

The statistics also revealed that the Western Cape has the third-highest gun-related murders. SAPS has welcomed the removal of 33 firearms and 538 rounds of ammunition in a week, from the streets of the Cape flats, which include 3 homemade firearms, 29 revolvers/ pistols and one rifle.

The SAPS said it would continue to do all it can to support these much needed community policing efforts as part of improving service delivery to communities.

