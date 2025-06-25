Kidnapped Gqeberha woman Lindsay Knowlden reunited with family

Lindasy was kidnapped from the Markmam Fresh Produce Market in Markman Industrial Area in Gqeberha.

A 65-year-old woman who was kidnapped in the Eastern Cape has been reunited with her family.

Lindsay Knowlden was returned home on Wednesday.

“Lindsay Knowlden has been safely returned,” Andre Snyman, founder of community safety organisation eBlockWatch, said on Facebook early on Wednesday.

“To the police, private teams, community networks and every person who shared, searched and stood together, thank you. This was a massive team effort.”

Atlas Security, which was on the scene, was relieved that Lindsay had been found.

“We are pleased to report Lindsay Knowlden has been reunited with her family.”

Kidnapping

Lindasy was kidnapped from the Markmam Fresh Produce Market in Markman Industrial Area, Gqeberha, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The suspects attacked her husband, who is an agent at the market, and kidnapped Lindsay. A ransom was demanded for her return, but it’s unclear if it was paid.

Lindsay Knowlden has been freed. https://t.co/JSLT2rBVlt — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) June 25, 2025

ALSO READ: Gauteng Traffic Police and Home Affairs immigration officers arrested for kidnapping and theft

Kidnapper killed

Last week, police shot and killed a Mozambican man wanted in connection with multiple kidnappings.

Mauro Mucambe Junior had an outstanding arrest warrant issued in August 2024 by police in Maputo.

The police’s anti-kidnapping unit was tracing a kidnapped Pakistani businessman when they encountered the wanted 40-year-old at a residential complex in Fourways, Johannesburg, earlier this week.

Arrest

The operation began in Midrand, where officers seized a Mercedes-Benz and an SUV while securing the arrest of two kidnapping suspects.

“They proceeded to Fourways where the task team announced their arrival and a shoot-out ensued,” confirmed national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

Following the incident, police identified the deceased suspect as a Mozambican kingpin wanted in connection with several kidnappings.

Crime stats

South Africa has one of the highest kidnapping rates in Africa, and the scourge continues

According to the South African Police Services (Saps) 2023/2024 annual crime statistics, South Africa recorded 17 061 cases in April 2023 – March 2024.

In just three months, the Saps further recorded 4205 cases between April 2024 and June 2024.

ALSO READ: Police make breakthrough in search for kidnapped Kamogelo Baukudi