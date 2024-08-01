Eskom’s Camden power station cable thief sentenced to 15 years

Sibanda was found guilty for damaging and stealing essential infrastructure and contravening SA’s Immigration Act.

A cable thief has been sentenced to 15 years direct imprisonment for various crimes committed at Eskom’s Camden power station, in Mpumalanga.

Witness Sibanda was arrested in February 2023 at Camden Power Station for cutting and removing copper cables.

This was after CCTV operators detected movement around 21:00 and dispatched security personnel to investigate.

According to the statement, Sibanda had the stolen copper cable in a restricted area where he was not authorised.

“Upon further investigation, it was discovered that he had cut off the perimeter fence to gain access to the area. He was apprehended and handed over to Ermelo South African Police Services (Saps) at the scene, and a docket was opened at Ermelo Police Station,” it said.

The Ermelo Magistrate Court in July found him guilty of damaging and stealing essential infrastructure and contravening South Africa’s Immigration Act. His criminal activities amounted to approximately R100 000.

Sentenced for various crimes

The judge gave the following sentences:

15 years for damage to essential infrastructure

15 years for theft of critical infrastructure (copper cable)

3 months for contravening the Immigration Act

“All sentences will run concurrently, resulting in an effective 15-year direct imprisonment”.

ALSO READ: 40 litres of diesel and rejected R5000 bribe put Eskom contractors in cuffs

Eskom security teams, law enforcement agencies



Eskom Acting General Manager of Security Botse Sikhwitshi welcomed the sentencing and applauded the utility’s security teams and other egencies who’ve been working to curb criminal at its power stations.

“Our security teams are making significant progress in curbing criminal activities through swift action and remain committed to protecting Eskom’s assets and holding offenders accountable,” said Eskom Acting General Manager of Security Botse Sikhwitshi.

“These efforts are bolstered by the strong support of law enforcement agencies, coordinated, and led by the National Energy Crisis Committee’s (Necom) Safety and Security Priority Committee, and the criminal justice system. We express our gratitude to them,” added Sikhwitshi.

ALSO READ: City Power loses R160m to cable theft, says ‘net is closing in’ on involved employees

Eskom encourages members of the public to report unlawful activities. This includes illegal electricity sales and connections. As well as fraud, and theft of coal, fuel oil, diesel, and essential and critical infrastructure materials.

“Essential and critical infrastructure crimes have the potential to significantly impact Eskom’s operations,” said Eskom in a statement

Reports can be made anonymously through the Eskom Crime Line at 0800-112-722 or via WhatsApp at 081-333-3323.