Woman arrested for parading ‘mistress’ through the street naked

The distribution of the video showing the assault and public indecency has sparked concern.

The 21-year-old suspect will apply for bail on 6 August. Picture: iStock

A 21-year-old woman appeared in the Edenville Magistrate’s Court in Heilbron, Free State, on Tuesday, facing charges of common assault and public indecency.

Mapaseka Julia Khacha allegedly assaulted and publicly humiliated her boyfriend’s alleged girlfriend.

The case has been postponed to 6 August for a formal bail application.

Family bonds over assault

According to police reports, a 26-year-old woman was assaulted and paraded naked through the streets of Edenville on Sunday, at about 5am.

The victim was allegedly attacked by the 21-year-old female suspect who accused her of having an affair with her boyfriend.

“It is alleged that the victim was walking out of her boyfriend’s house when she met a female at the door,” said Sergeant Josephine Rani.

Khacha allegedly started assaulting the victim and undressing her after she bumped into her at her boyfriend’s house.

The situation escalated when Khacha called her family members, who joined in the assault and paraded the victim naked through the street.

The police have arrested the 21-year-old woman and are investigating the incident. Further arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

Section 14 of the Sexual Offences Act

A video of the vile public humiliation of the victim was taken and people are circulating it.

The distribution of a video showing the assault and public indecency has sparked concern, with the police pleading with individuals in possession of the video to delete it and stop sharing it.

The video’s circulation has caused further humiliation for the victim.

In South Africa, sharing videos of public indecency is illegal. According to Section 14 of the Sexual Offences Act, 2007, anyone who knowingly distributes or possesses material showing a person engaging in sexual conduct or public indecency can face charges.

