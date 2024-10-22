‘Fighting graft cost me everything’ – teacher whistle-blower

Former teacher Phooko Simon Liholo regrets exposing corruption, saying it cost him his job and livelihood.

Phooko Simon Liholo, a former English teacher at Mmabatho High School in Mahikeng, deeply regrets his decision to expose alleged corruption.

This month, the Education Labour Relations Council dismissed his application for reinstatement.

He claimed he was targeted for taking a stand against financial misconduct at the school, from where he was dismissed in 2022.

Teacher pays for highlighting corruption

Liholo said: “I regret fighting corruption because it cost me everything – my job, my livelihood.”

The former teacher said his whistle-blowing had far-reaching consequences on his personal life.

“I feel humiliated, rejected by most of my former colleagues and like an outcast.”

His legal battle over what he believes were false charges of intimidation, harassment and insubordination drained his finances.

Liholo said he lost his modest pension to exorbitant legal fees, leaving him deep in debt, adding: “I have nothing left.”

North West department of education spokesperson Maphata Molokwane welcomed the verdict by the council.

“This ruling clarifies that the dismissal was linked to Mr Liholo’s conduct, thus countering the assertion that it was a consequence of whistle-blowing.”

Liholo reported the alleged mismanagement of funds after senior officials at the school were implicated in fraudulently securing R200 000 in Covid relief funds.

The allegations are still under investigation by the SA Police Service, North West Serious Crime Unit, the Special Investigating Unit and the National Prosecuting Authority.