Teacher performs CPR to save 2-year-old girl’s life

A Joburg teacher is praised for saving two-year-old girl who was found blue and not breathing during nap time.

A teacher in Johannesburg, has been applauded for saving a two year old child’s life after performing CPR on her on Thursday.

While overseeing nap time at Laerskool Unika, she heard the girl making strange noises. When she rushed over to check on her, she noticed the child was turning blue.

Teacher uses CPR

“She rushed to her co-teacher and because they thought that she [the child] might be choking, they applied the Heimlich manoeuvre, only to find that her jaw was clenched shut,” said headmistress Karlien Dique.

They then started CPR and after the eighth compression, she began breathing again.

The teacher and the school’s safety officer then proceeded to rush her to the nearest clinic. After evaluation, the young girl appeared stable but was moved to Sandton Pediatric ICU for more tests.

Following multiple tests which came back clear, the child’s parents suspect that she was experiencing a seizure.

“We are thankful for the strict regulations we adhere to when it comes to making sure our toddlers are always under supervision and for the first aid courses we regularly take. Most of all, we are thankful that by the grace of God, our little girl is smiling again,” said Karlien.

Netcare says how to do CPR:

Netcare shared eight steps to follow when performing CPR as a bystander:

Ensure your safety, as well as the safety of the surroundings before assisting the person. Check if the person is awake. Tap their shoulder and shout loudly asking if they are okay. Check to see if the person is breathing normally. If they are breathing normally, place them in the recovery position by turning them onto their side, and call or ask someone at the scene to call an emergency medical services provider. Netcare 911 can be contacted on 082 911. Keep checking for breathing until help arrives. If you are unsure what to do, the call taker at Netcare 911 can assist you, either through voice or video assistance. Follow their instructions. If the person is not breathing, call or ask someone at the scene to call an emergency medical services provider, before starting CPR. Then start CPR, beginning with chest compressions. Place the heel of your hand on the centre of the person’s chest. Push hard and fast (two pushes per second) when doing compressions. Chest compressions will not harm them. Give two rescue breaths following every 30 chest compressions. If you are not willing or able to give breaths, just apply continuous chest compressions. If the person starts breathing or wakes up, turn them onto their side into the recovery position. Continue to monitor the person’s breathing and pulse until help arrives.

