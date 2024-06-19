Fraudster arrested in KZN, lies about being undercover cop

The fraudster lied about working with the police after buying vehicles with fake documents and a stolen identity card.

A woman wanted for fraud was arrested on Tuesday after using fake documents to procure vehicles.

This follows a joint operation between Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), South African Police Services (Saps) detectives, and Wesbank Forensic Division.

The suspect is facing charges of fraud, uttering, and theft of a motor vehicle.

Fraudster’s MO

The suspect, who allegedly resided in Gauteng, was apprehended at a car dealership in Mount Edgecombe, KwaZulu-Natal.

Rusa reported that Saps detectives called for the unit’s help in arresting the scammer and her criminal friends.

She had recently fraudulently obtained a brand new Ford Ranger Double Cab worth R600 000.

The scammer was at Mount Edgecombe to try her luck again when she arrived at the dealership and tried to purchase another car using fake documents and a stolen identity card.

According to the unit, the woman arrived in an e-hailing service. She proceeded to the building and produced the illicit documents to the finance office in order to procure the next car.

She was however arrested before proceeding with the act.

Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram said the woman was sought for multiple criminal cases in several provinces in South Africa.

“Her modus operandi was to use fictitious documents and stolen identity cards and unlawfully and intentionally apply for finances at car dealerships.

“She would sign these documents and receive the release note. She would then produce this note and drive off in brand new vehicles,” said Balram.

Furthermore, the unit reported that the stolen vehicles would later be taken off the National Traffic Information System (Natis) system. None of these vehicles were ever found.

Lies about working with police

During the arrest, fake documents were found in her possession. The unit along with the police then questioned the woman who claimed to work for a specialised police unit in Johannesburg.

It was reported that the suspect said she was acting on instructions from police officers to apprehend fraud suspects.

However, her lies came to light when the names she provided did not exist.

The investigation is ongoing to uncover the extent of her fraudulent activities.

